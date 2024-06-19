Aurelio's pizzeria to close Naperville location due to 'post-pandemic inflation'

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A family-owned pizzeria in suburban Naperville will close at the end of the month.

"You trusted us with your most treasured events; birthdays, graduations, first dates, marriage proposals, engagement parties, showers, retirements...and many other completely routine meals over pizza," the restaurant owners said in an emotional announcement.

The restaurant owners cited financial difficulties after the pandemic as one the main reasons for closing.

It has been a pleaser serving you. We will miss all of you! Restaurant owners Celeste and Steve said.

"The current business climate has been very rough and volatile for the restaurant industry. The post pandemic inflation has brought unforeseen hurdles that eventually were too much for our business to bear and it has become impossible for us to keep Aurelio's Going.

Aurelio's pizza in the city's Springbrook Square will close on June 30.

The pizzeria is part of a family-owned chain in the Chicago area since 1959. The pizzeria served customers in the suburb for 12 years, the restaurant owners said.