Teen girl among 3 shot during argument in Austin home's yard, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot during an argument in a West Side home's front yard on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to the Austin neighborhood near North Lavergne and West West End avenues around 11:30 p.m.

Police said a male offender took out a gun and fired shots before fleeing the scene in a black SUV.

Three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman, shot in the chest, is listed in critical condition.

A 17-year-old girl, shot in the hip and torso, is listed in fair condition.

A 19-year-old man, grazed in the arm, is listed in good condition.

No one is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

