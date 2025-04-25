Austin Community Housing Forum & Fair to help first-time homeowners

Austin Coming Together's Austin Community Housing Forum & Fair will help first-time homeowners May 3 at Michele Clark High School.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is currently a tight housing market in Chicago.

Many people who have dreams of becoming first-time homeowners don't know where to start.

ABC7 was joined in studio Thursday by someone who can share practical advice for people who want to pursue those dreams.

Athena Williams is the Executive Director of the Oak Park Regional Housing Center.

Williams shared some good first steps for someone who is ready to buy a house, some common mistakes homeowners should avoid, and some common misconceptions people have about credit and down payments.

Williams is involved in an event next weekend to help homeowners.

Austin Coming Together's Austin Community Housing Forum & Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at Michele Clark High School, 5101 W. Harrison St.

More information can be found here.