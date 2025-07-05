16-year-old girl killed, man injured in Avalon Park shooting: Chicago police

An Avalon Park shooting in Chicago left a teen girl dead and a man injured in the 1200-block of East 83rd Street Friday night, police said.

An Avalon Park shooting in Chicago left a teen girl dead and a man injured in the 1200-block of East 83rd Street Friday night, police said.

An Avalon Park shooting in Chicago left a teen girl dead and a man injured in the 1200-block of East 83rd Street Friday night, police said.

An Avalon Park shooting in Chicago left a teen girl dead and a man injured in the 1200-block of East 83rd Street Friday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side shooting left a teenage girl dead and a man injured on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Avalon Park neighborhood's 1200-block of East 83rd Street around 11 p.m.

A male suspect approached a 16-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man, took out a gun and fired shots, police said.

Officers responded to Jackson Park Hospital, where the teen, shot in the throat, died from her injuries. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified her as Meeyah Smith.

The man, shot in the thigh, is listed in good condition.

Summer 2025 violence: Tracking shootings across Chicago Live updates

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood