Chicago shootings: At least 19 people shot, 2 fatally, in 4th of July weekend gun violence, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 19 people have been shot, two fatally, in gun violence across the city so far this Fourth of July weekend, Chicago police said.

ABC7 is tracking holiday weekend shootings from the morning of Thursday, July 3 at midnight to the evening of Sunday, July 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Two women were shot, one fatally, on the city's South Side early Thursday morning, police said.

Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood's 7100-block of South Jeffery Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m.

A 37-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were inside a home with a male of an unknown age.

The male took out a gun and demanded the victims' property, police said.

Police said a struggle ensued, and the male fired shots before fleeing from the scene.

The 29-year-old woman, shot in the neck and chest, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The 37-year-old woman, shot in the arm, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Summer 2025 violence: Tracking shootings across Chicago | Live updates

On the same morning, four people were wounded in a shooting on the Far South Side, police said.

The shooting took place at about 3:17 a.m. in the 600-block of East 133rd Street.

Police said a group of people were outside when someone opened fire.

Four people were transported to hospitals, including two in critical condition.

Hours later, three men were shot in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:53 p.m. in the 1600-block of West 59th Street, police said.

A 51-year-old, shot in the groin, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, CPD said. Two men, ages 40 and 50, were also shot and taken to hospitals in good condition.

Minutes later, a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the city's Jeffery Manor neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened in the 9900-block of South Bensley Avenue around 1:20 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in the body multiple times, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

