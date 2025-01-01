24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago area hospitals welcome first babies of 2025

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 1, 2025 1:51PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago area hospitals are welcoming the first babies of 2025.

Scarlett Carmela Sartori was born at 12:12 a.m. at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center to Sophia Sartori and Joshua Sartor of Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Scarlett weighs 6 pounds, 15 ounces, is 19.75 inches tall and was born to the song "Mr. Jones" by Counting Crows.

Ethan Jovanni Maxinez was born at 12:56 a.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital to Zara Amirova and Giovanni Maxinez of Chicago.

Ehtan weighs 6 pounds, nine ounces, is 19 inches tall and is the parents' first baby.

SEE ALSO: 2025 New Illinois laws in effect on Jan. 1 from health insurance to digital driver's licenses, more

Julia was born at Advocate Christ Medical Center at 1:20 a.m. to Shuroug and Mahmoud of Hickory Hills

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW