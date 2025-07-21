Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood to host dating show for virgins!

'Are You My First?' will premiere August 18 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

Left to right: Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe are pictured in an undated promotional photo for "Are You My First?"

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood are putting a new spin on dating shows.

The Bachelor Nation alumni are the co-hosts of "Are You My First?".

Here's the premise according to the official synopsis: "In this groundbreaking new dating experiment, the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love - and maybe their first - in a tropical paradise designed just for them. For the first time, they're free to explore their connections without judgment, allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find "the one." Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered and heartbroken?"

Bristowe and Underwood are no strangers to dating on TV.

This undated image shows "Are You My First" co-host Colton Underwood. Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Underwood was part of Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette." He then made an appearance on "Bachelor in Paradise" before being announced as "The Bachelor" - and the first virgin Bachelor at that. He later came out as gay and was part of a documentary about his experience of being a gay man in the public eye.

This undated image shows "Are You My First" co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe. Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Bristowe began on Chris Soules' season of "The Bachelor" before becoming "The Bachelorette." She also won season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars."

"Are You My First?" premieres August 18 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

