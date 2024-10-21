Blue Island officer under investigation for apparent road rage shooting involving Chicago cop

A Blue Island cop is being investigated for an apparent road rage shooting involving a Chicago police officer in Back of the Yards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Blue Island police officer is under investigation on Monday night.

He allegedly fired his gun during an apparent road rage incident involving a Chicago police officer.

Chicago police said the part-time Blue Island officer was off-duty when the shooting happened Saturday night on the city's South Side.

The Blue Island officer was taken into custody. As of Monday evening, he is not facing any charges.

The Blue Island Police Department removed the officer from duty and put him on unpaid leave during the investigation.

The Chicago police officer was not hurt.

