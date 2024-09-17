Chicago police searching for shooter after 4, including teen girl, wounded outside Zumba studio

Chicago police continue to canvass outside a Back of the Yards Zumba studio after four people, including a teen girl, were wounded in a shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage girl and three adults are recovering from injuries after being shot in the Back of Yards neighborhood.

Police are still searching for the people responsible for the shooting which sources tell ABC7 began on the street outside a Zumba studio in the 1500-block of West 51st Street.

Three bullet holes pierced the windows of the studio, though at this point it is unclear whether there was an exercise class ongoing at the time or not.

In the end, police said a 48-year-old woman, a 57-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were all injured along with the teenage girl. None of them the intended targets of the shooting, though the exact circumstances are not yet known.

Three of the four shooting victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, including the 13-year-old who is being treated at Comer Children's Hospital for a shooting injury to the back. She is said to be in fair condition.

Neighbors said the business only recently moved into the location and they were not familiar with any of the injured.

It appears that all four will recover from their injuries at this point. Police said they are still searching for those involved in the shooting.

