The Bacon Brothers perform concert at Cook County Jail

The Bacon Brothers, a music group including actor Kevin Bacon and his older brother Michael, will perform a concert Saturday at the Cook County Jail.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bacon brothers were at the Cook County Jail Saturday morning for a special live concert.

Kevin Bacon, who famously starred in the movie "Footloose," and his brother Michael have joined a list of performers who have played there.

The concert was part of Sheriff Tom Dart's initiative to bring art, music and inspiration to individuals in custody.

