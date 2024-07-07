John Stamos to perform with Beach Boys at Ravinia in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Beach Boys are scheduled to perform Sunday night at Ravinia in Highland Park

Co-founder Mike Love and their longtime collaborator John Stamos told ABC7 the Beach Boys music is what people need right now.

"I found that years ago, when things were really negative, our music becomes more popular even," Love said.

"Discord is at all all-time high and decency at an all-time low, but thank God we have his music to get us through. People need it so bad. " Stamos said.

If you can't make it to the concert, "The Beach Boys" documentary is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.