Child who drowned at Bannockburn home identified by officials

The Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department and the Bannockburn Police Department responded to drowning in Bannockburn, IL on Monday.

The Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department and the Bannockburn Police Department responded to drowning in Bannockburn, IL on Monday.

The Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department and the Bannockburn Police Department responded to drowning in Bannockburn, IL on Monday.

The Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department and the Bannockburn Police Department responded to drowning in Bannockburn, IL on Monday.

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (WLS) -- A child who drowned at a north suburban home on Monday afternoon has been identified, officials said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department and the Bannockburn Police Department responded to a home in the 1900-block of Illinois Route 22, also known as Half Day Road, in Bannockburn around 2 p.m.

First responders arrived and started resuscitative care for a child.

Paramedics transported the child to Highland Park Hospital, where resuscitative efforts continued, but were not successful.

The child was pronounced dead in the emergency department.

The drowning victim was identified as 1-year-10-month-old Noah Probst of Peotone, officials said.

The Bannockburn Police Department is investigating the drowning, but said foul play is not suspected.

The village of Bannockburn and Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department asked for privacy for the family.