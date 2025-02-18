24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Child drowns at Bannockburn home, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 12:08AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (WLS) -- A child drowned at a north suburban home on Monday afternoon, police and fire officials said.

The Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department and the Bannockburn Police Department responded to a home in the 1900-block of Illinois Route 22, also known as Half Day Road, in Bannockburn around 2 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

First responders arrived and started resuscitative care for a child.

Paramedics transported the child to Highland Park Hospital, where resuscitative efforts continued, but were not successful.

The child was pronounced dead in the emergency department.

The Bannockburn Police Department is investigating the drowning, but said foul play is not suspected.

The village of Bannockburn and Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department asked for privacy for the family.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW