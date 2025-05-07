President Donald Trump criticizes construction progress at Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump is weighing in on the speed of construction of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side.

"He's building his library in Chicago. It's a disaster. And he said, something to the effect, 'I only want DEI. I only want woke.' He wants woke people to build it. Well, he got woke people. And they've got massive cost overruns. A job is stopped. I don't know. It's a disaster," Trump said. "Use good, hard, tough, mean construction workers that I love. I love those construction workers. But he didn't want construction workers. He wanted people that never did it before, and he's got a disaster in his hands."

Construction on the center is over-budget, and it is scheduled to open next year.

A spokesperson for the center says Trump's claims about hiring practices are unfounded.

