President Donald Trump criticizes construction progress at Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump is weighing in on the speed of construction of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side.
"He's building his library in Chicago. It's a disaster. And he said, something to the effect, 'I only want DEI. I only want woke.' He wants woke people to build it. Well, he got woke people. And they've got massive cost overruns. A job is stopped. I don't know. It's a disaster," Trump said. "Use good, hard, tough, mean construction workers that I love. I love those construction workers. But he didn't want construction workers. He wanted people that never did it before, and he's got a disaster in his hands."
Construction on the center is over-budget, and it is scheduled to open next year.
A spokesperson for the center says Trump's claims about hiring practices are unfounded.
SEE ALSO | Construction worker injured in fall at Obama Presidential Center worksite, fire officials say
READ MORE | What to expect from Chicago architecture in 2025