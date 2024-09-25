FBI releases image of suspect wanted in Barrington bank robbery

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in the north suburbs and the FBI are on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect.

The FBI released a photo Wednesday of a man who, authorities said, walked into a bank in Barrington on Tuesday and demanded money.

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at the Chase Bank located in the 100 block of West Northwest Highway, the FBI said.

The suspect made off with an unknown amount of money.

Police said it's unclear if the suspect was armed during the robbery.

Nobody was hurt during the incident, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available as the FBI continues to investigate.