WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

FBI releases image of suspect wanted in Barrington bank robbery

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 9:47PM
FBI releases image of suspect in north suburban bank robbery
The FBI has released an image of a suspect wanted for a bank robbery that happened Tuesday at a Chase Bank on Northwest Highway in Barrington.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in the north suburbs and the FBI are on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect.

The FBI released a photo Wednesday of a man who, authorities said, walked into a bank in Barrington on Tuesday and demanded money.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at the Chase Bank located in the 100 block of West Northwest Highway, the FBI said.

The suspect made off with an unknown amount of money.

Police said it's unclear if the suspect was armed during the robbery.

SEE ALSO | FBI searching for suspect in 2 bank robberies at US Bank locations in Hanover Park, Schaumburg

Nobody was hurt during the incident, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available as the FBI continues to investigate.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW