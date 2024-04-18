FBI responds to US Bank locations in Hanover Park, Schaumburg for reported robberies

The FBI responded to two northwest suburban U.S. Bank locations Thursday in Hanover Park and Schaumburg for investigations into reported robberies.

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- The FBI responded to two bank robbery reports Thursday afternoon in the northwest suburbs.

There was an armed robbery at a U.S Bank location in Hanover Park, the FBI said. It happened at West Irving Park and Longmeadow Lane.

The FBI confirmed it is investigating the robbery.

It was not immediately known if anything was taken in the robbery.

Also, a few miles east, an attempted robbery happened at another U.S. Bank location in Schaumburg.

The attempted robbery happened at West Meacham Road and Schaumburg Road.

The FBI also confirmed to ABC7 investigators are looking into the attempted robbery.

No arrests have been made in either incident.