Barrington officials approve bigger showroom, new Porsche dealership in Motor Werks expansion

Some Barrington, Illinois neighbors are pushing back on Motor Werks car dealership's efforts to expand near Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Barrington city officials have approved a controversial expansion plan that will add a new Porsche dealership and expanded showroom to the Motor Werks Auto Dealership.

The city's plan commission just approved a portion of the proposal affecting the campus near Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

The luxury car dealership has six high-end brands, and has grown dramatically over the last 40 years. Motor Werks asked the village for zoning variations that would allow them to add several more buildings, including a four-story indoor parking structure with space for about 700 cars, as well as a restaurant and retail space.

The village did deny the portion of the proposal about a new parking garage and an additional luxury dealership.

Neighbors living near the dealership say traffic, trucks and car alarms will be a disturbance.

