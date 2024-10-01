Barrington officials approve bigger showroom, new Porsche dealership in Motor Werks expansion

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Barrington city officials have approved a controversial expansion plan that will add a new Porsche dealership and expanded showroom to the Motor Werks Auto Dealership.
The city's plan commission just approved a portion of the proposal affecting the campus near Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.
The luxury car dealership has six high-end brands, and has grown dramatically over the last 40 years. Motor Werks asked the village for zoning variations that would allow them to add several more buildings, including a four-story indoor parking structure with space for about 700 cars, as well as a restaurant and retail space.
The village did deny the portion of the proposal about a new parking garage and an additional luxury dealership.
Neighbors living near the dealership say traffic, trucks and car alarms will be a disturbance.