Beat the Streets Chicago helps young wrestlers become champions in life

Beat The Streets Chicago is a city-based youth development nonprofit in Chicago.

Beat The Streets Chicago, in partnership with Chicago Public Schools invites students to join their Summer Wrestling Camps and STEAM Camps.

The program is availble for those in grades 5 through 8th.

Beat The Streets Chicago is a city-based youth development nonprofit that uses wrestling as a vehicle to build character and change the lives of Chicago youth.

Their year-round wrestling and enrichment programming serves over 3,000 kids annually.

Through the unique coach-athlete lens, BTSC provides agency and opportunity to wrestlers striving to become their best selves and to donors investing in a prosperous future for young people and Chicago.

Beat The Streets Chicago now has three locations: Midway at 5895 S Archer Avenue, Avondale at 3301 W Byron St and in Roseland at 9501 S Dorchester.

The organization also has a gala coming up on June 7 at Morgan MFG, located at 401 N Morgan Street.

Tickets are $200. To register, visit btschicago.org/gala