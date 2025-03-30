3 people stabbed during argument in Belmont Central, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were stabbed during an argument on the city's Northwest Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the Belmont Central neighborhood's 5700-block of West Grand Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Police said two groups of people were arguing when a 40-year-old man took out a sharp object and swung it toward multiple victims.

A 20-year-old woman, who suffered a puncture wound to the arm, was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition.

Another woman, 30, also suffered a puncture wound to the arm and was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old man, who suffered lacerations to the hands, was taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

Officers took the suspect into custody, and charges are pending.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

