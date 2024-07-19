Berwyn man charged in 2022 West Lawn road rage shooting death of 3-year-old boy appears in court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old boy nearly two years ago in West Lawn appeared in court Friday.

Giovanni Hernandez, 32, of Berwyn is facing charges for the murder of 3-year-old Mateo Zastro, who was shot and killed in September 2022 in an apparent road rage incident. He was arrested this week and charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Chicago police gathered eight shell casings Friday in the 4400 block of West Marquette, near the spot in the West Lawn neighborhood where one bullet hit and killed Zastro. Police said the shots were fired by Hernandez.

"As the defendant passed, 'Victim 2' observed the defendant sticking his arm out of the windows and fire several shots at her car," Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Anne McCord said.

Zastro's mother, identified as "Victim 2," and other family and friends left the courthouse Friday without comment, but they appeared to be clearly emotional.

Police said the shooting was prompted by road rage, apparently stemming from a construction zone that forced cars to merge a few blocks away. Prosecutors said they have numerous pieces of evidence including video allegedly showing the suspect, Hernandez, in numerous locations including near the shooting, fingerprints linked to the ammunition, DNA linked to the vehicle he was driving, and cell phone records.

"'Victim 2,' the mother of the victim identified the defendant in a photo lineup," McCord said.

Almost a year ago, city officials renamed a portion of South Kildare street as "Honorary Mateo Zastro Way." Chicago police said finding Mateo's killer has been a top priority for them since the shooting.

"While we know this will not bring Mateo back we hope this brings a measure of closure," Chicago Police Department Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said.

While prosecutors said the suspect Hernandez does not have a long criminal record, just one minor drug conviction. They argued that firing a gun at a car with kid in it, in a crowded residential neighborhood, makes him a threat to society.

