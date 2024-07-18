Chicago police announce charges in 2022 West Lawn road rage shooting death of 3-year-old

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced charges Thursday evening in the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old boy nearly two years ago in West Lawn.

CPD announced Thursday that charges will be announced in the death of 3-year-old Mateo Zastro, who was shot and killed in September 2022 in an apparent road rage incident.

Chicago police are expected to speak at 5 p.m.

It all unfolded with an apparent road rage incident near Cicero Avenue and West 71st Street on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

"The mother attempted to flee from the other vehicle of the road rage incident," 8th District Chicago Police Department Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne said at the time.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and community activists speak at a press conference Saturday, following the death of a 3-year-old boy Friday night.

But, she didn't get far, making it only blocks away to Marquette Road near Kildare Avenue, where the mother was tracked down and shots were fired, police said. A nearby home was riddled with bullets after someone in the backseat of a red sedan took aim at the mom's car.

Zastro, who was in the car with three siblings, was shot in the head.

The mother kept driving, ending up at South Pulaski Road near West 66th Place, police said. Her son was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died hours later.

