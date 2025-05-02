Berwyn market opens for 4th season, offering unique items to shoppers, help to small businesses

Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project has opened for its 4th season, offering unique items to shoppers and help to entrepreneurs with small businesses.

Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project has opened for its 4th season, offering unique items to shoppers and help to entrepreneurs with small businesses.

Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project has opened for its 4th season, offering unique items to shoppers and help to entrepreneurs with small businesses.

Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project has opened for its 4th season, offering unique items to shoppers and help to entrepreneurs with small businesses.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- An outdoor market is open for its fourth season, offering unique items to shoppers, with a purpose of helping entrepreneurs grow their small businesses.

There was a grand opening Friday in Berwyn for 12 new businesses.

It was the new class of vendors at Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project, chosen by residents.

"Exciting really, I'm shopping. I'm spending money; it's really wonderful, as you said, so colorful, a lot of joy here today," Berwyn resident Loretta Harper said.

Behind each business is support from partners with classes and experience operating in their incubator space.

"We've got many people in this community that are self-entrepreneurs, growing businesses out of their homes. They need a proving ground to take their concept to market; this provides that kind of opportunity," said Dave Hulseberg, with Berwyn Development Corporation.

For most of the entrepreneurs, their business started as a side hustle, doing something they loved.

RELATED: Trump's tariffs 'really hurting' small, Black-owned businesses in Chicago

Daniel Garcia said he missed good coffee during his Air Force deployment. His passion became Bright Void Coffee Roasters.

"I do everything, roast it, brew it, bottle it, package it, everything but grow it," Garcia said.

Kendi Amani was in software sales, but loved designing accessories and working with women in her native Kenya, giving them jobs.

Being part of Berwyn Shops offers her and the other business owners experience navigating changes to shipping, supply chain issues and global markets without having to pay for a pricey storefront.

"What we are learning is that we need to bring in additional stock earlier than expected before there are delays, potential delays, and it's teaching us how to also look into ways to pivot," Amani said.

Amani said now she is a step closer to her dream of having a permanent store, creating more jobs in Kenya and locally.

"It gives customers access to the products immediately; it's going help us add jobs. We would be looking to hire five to 10 people immediately," Amani said.

Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project will be open through December, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

It's located at 6931 Roosevelt Road.