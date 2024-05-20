Parents fight to save Bessie Rhodes, Evanston-Skokie district's only fully bilingual K-8 school

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- With 275 students enrolled, the Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies is Evanston-Skokie School District 65's only fully bilingual K-8 program.

Until recently, it was scheduled to merge into a new school being built in the 5th Ward. But then, the district ran into financial problems, and now, Bessie Rhodes may go away altogether. A public meeting scheduled for Monday night is the last one before the school board puts the matter to a vote next month.

It was four years ago when Andrea Infante-Martinez and her husband moved from Skokie into an Evanston home. Their choice was made for one specific reason: So that their son, Olivier, could attend the Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies.

"He went to an all-Spanish preschool, so it was very important to be able to continue that education. Spanish. Diversity. Evanston is very diverse," Infante-Martinez said.

It's the same story for Aide Acosta and her family. So when the school board announced early this year that Bessie Rhodes might have to close at the end of the 2025-2026 school year, parents there sprang into action, organizing to try and stop that from happening.

"It is an injustice to close down a school that is 90% minority, 90% student of color with almost 40% multi-language learners," Acosta said.

District and school board officials say Bessie Rhodes is an underutilized building with significant capital needs. Keeping it open, they say, doesn't make financial sense.

"It breaks my heart. Nothing about this is easy or feels good," said Evanston-Skokie School District 65 Supt. Angel Turner.

Closing it, if that's what the board ultimately votes to do, will allow them to eventually expand the bilingual program to other middle schools across the district.

"They said they we're in a financial crisis, and the way to remedy that is to close the school. But my question is, why don't we take a screeching halt? Why are we moving so quickly just to shut it down?" said Bessie Rhodes parent Myrna Garcia.

Those against the school's possible closure rallied and marched from the Bessie Rhodes to Monday night's district meeting. Some held signs saying, "Save our school!"

And while parents believe the public hearings are being held as a formality to what is already a done deal, they vow to continue fighting. The school board is set to vote on the closure of Bessie Rhodes on June 10.