Prime Day deals that are at least 50% off

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 5:27PM
As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Today is the final day of Prime Day, but before these deals expire, we found you great deals on items that are at least 50% off. From home goods to tech and fashion, it's a great time to take advantage of these steep discounts.

If you're looking for something more specific this Prime Day, check out our tech deals, deals under $100 and beauty deals that we've selected just for you.

Shop now before these deals expire tonight.

Prime deals over 50% off

50% off
Amazon

Shark Matrix Plus 2 in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Sonic Mopping

  • $349.99
  • $699.99
    51% off
    Amazon

    Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphone

    • $169.95
    • $349.99
      50% off
      Amazon

      Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

      • $49.99
      • $99.99
        51% off
        Amazon

        De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine

        • $499.95
        • $1039.95
          50% off
          Amazon

          Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV

          • $99.99
          • $199.99
            52% off
            Amazon

            EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2

            • $479
            • $999.99
              60% off
              Amazon

              Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set

              • $247.80
              • $619.99
                57% off
                Amazon

                adidas womens Ultraboost 1.0 Shoe

                • $80
                • $190
                  50% off
                  Amazon

                  Furbo 360 Dog Camera + Nanny Bundle

                  • $49
                  • $99
                    62% off
                    Amazon

                    Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras

                    • $119.99
                    • $319.98
                      50% off
                      Amazon

                      Amazon Echo Dot

                      • $24.99
                      • $49.99

                        * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

