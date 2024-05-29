Best Apple deals on top-rated tech, up to 30% off

Apple just released the latest iteration of the iPad Pro with the powerful M4 chipset. That said, the latest and then greatest from the brand are usually upwards of $1,000 and considered luxury items for most. If you don't want to spend a significant amount but still want to shop from one of the best tech brands on the market, we've rounded up the best Apple deals right below. From AirPods to Macbooks, here's the discounted Apple tech to shop right now.

31% off Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89

$129 Shop now at Amazon

Apple's AirPods are always a winner, with their comfortable fit, over 24 hours of battery life with the charging case and easy setup with Apple devices. They're compatible with Siri and support audio sharing with other Apple products. Get them now for 31% off.

29% off Walmart 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air $399

$569 Shop now at Walmart

The 5th gen Apple iPad Air has an all-day battery life, slim, sleek design and features Touch ID for security. It has support for the Magic Keyboard and 2nd Gen Apple Pencil for 2-in-1 tablet to laptop functionality. Right now, it's almost $200 off at Walmart.

24% off Walmart Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $189

$249 Shop now at Walmart

The Apple Watch can track your calories, sync to your smartphone for texts and measure your heart rate. It also features crash detection which can help you connect with emergency services if you're even caught in an unfortunate situation. Shop it now for $60 off.

15% off Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop $849

$999 Shop now at Amazon

This MacBook comes with 256GB of storage, 18 hours of battery life and weighs under three pounds, making this one of the most lightweight laptops on the market. MacBooks are rarely on sale, but you can snag that one right now for a neat 15% off.

5% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max $519

$549 Shop now at Amazon

AirPods Max are the only over-ear headphones that Apple ever made. They feature active noise canceling, up to 20 hours of battery life and comfortable mesh earcups. Right now, you can shop them for $30 off.

