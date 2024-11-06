Best Black Friday Apple Deals 2024

Black Friday and Cyber Monday early tech deals have begun and you can shop iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and more on sale. Below are the best people deals live right now to help you upgrade your tech.

Best Black Friday Apple deals

23% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189.99

$249 Shop now at Amazon

Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless buds you can buy with both active noise cancellation and transparency modes, plus a sweat-resistant build. Shop now for 24% off.

28% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max $394.99

$549 Shop now at Amazon

These over-ear headphones also have both transparency and noise cancellation, plus up to a 20-hour battery life - shop them now on sale.

26% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $219.99

$299 Shop now at Amazon

This wearable can help you track various health stats, including workout goals, heart rate and more. It's a great starter smartwatch from Apple and is currently 26% off.

22% off Amazon Apple 2024 MacBook Air $849

$1099 Shop now at Amazon

MacBook Airs are super lightweight and this one has an HD camera and up to 256 GB of storage. Get that laptop now for 23% off.

More Apple deals

- Apple iPad Mini for 30% off

- Apple 10.2-inch iPad for 35% off

-Apple AirTag 4 Pack just $80

-Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 (23% off)

- Verizon Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black $648 ($231 off)

