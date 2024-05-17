15 best college graduation gifts for class of 2024

Graduating is a momentous milestone and the class of 2024 deserves to be celebrated. Finding a present that shows how proud you are of them can be hard but we have found the best college graduation gifts that any grad will love.

The best college graduation gifts for tech fans

12% off Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 $348.00

$399.99 Shop Now at Amazon

These noise-canceling headphones come in three different colors. Some features that these headphones have to offer are hands-free calling, 30 hours of battery life and full, immersive sound. The headphones have eight noise-sensing mics to adapt to your environment. They also have touch control settings to pause and play tracks, control volume, activate Alexa and answer calls.

25% off Amazon JBL Live 770NC $149.95

$199.95 Shop Now at Amazon

JBL is known for its surround sound and these headphones provide spatial audio. They have adaptive noise-cancelling features with four noise-sensing mics. You can listen wirelessly for up to 50 hours and recharge to full battery in 2 hours, according to the brand.

30% off BestBuy Lenovo - Flex 5i FHD Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop $379.99

$549.99 Shop Now at best Buy

This Lenovo laptop is on sale and perfect for the graduate who is entering the workforce. It is budget-friendly, has a 15.6-inch Full HD touch screen, 8GB system memory and is also super lightweight. It comes with a 30-day trial of Microsoft Office 365 and a free 1-month Xbox Ultimate game pass membership.

25% off Amazon Adjustable Laptop Stand $26.99

$35.99 Shop Now at Amazon

This adjustable laptop stand is perfect for browsing on the sofa, bed, car or table. This stand is completely adjustable allowing you to adjust it to your liking for comfortable viewing and typing. This lap desk has two cushions for comfort and stability. The platform is big enough to fit most 15.6-inch laptops, according to the brand.

23% off Amazon Nextmug - Self-Heating Coffee Mug $99.94

$129.95 Shop Now at Amazon

This is for the grad that's on the go. This self-heating coffee mug is temperature-controlled and will keep your drinks warm or hot. You can select warm (130 degrees), hot (140 degrees) or piping (150 degrees) as a heating option and enjoy for hours. It has LED lights to display battery life and real-time temperature. It automatically turns on and off and has a charging coaster. It holds 17 ounces and is ergonomically designed so the body and handle fit well in your hands.

The best jewelry gifts

Pandora 2024 Graduation Heart Charm Bracelet Set $120.00 Shop Now at Pandora

This charm bracelet is a beautiful gift to commemorate graduation. The pink enamel heart has a cute sterling silver graduation hat atop to symbolize the moment.

Amazon Class of 2024 Leather Stainless Steel Knot Bracelet $16.97 Shop Now at Amazon

This leather stainless steel knot bracelet comes with a heartwarming message card. The knot is meant to symbolize an infinite future and is the perfect gift to start a new journey. The graduation cap and class of 2024 are engraved on the button of the bracelet. It comes in three different sizes--- 7.5 inches, 8.5 inches and 9 inches.

For the traveler

Amazon Travel Journal $30.00 Shop Now at Amazon

Your grad will make many memories in the next years and what better way to remember them than with a journal? This journal has a bucket list, space for 15 trips, a "favorite things" page and blank pages for photos and notes.

70% off BestBuy Foldable Weekender Overnight Bag with Shoe Compartment $17.99

$59.99 Shop Now at Walmart

This bag comes with two interior pockets for wet and dry clothes. It also has two slide-in exterior pockets that store a water bottle or umbrella. There is a large pocket on the front and a zippered pocket on the back for keys. It is made of polyester which is water-proof and tear-resistant.

10% off Walmart Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment $16.19

$17.99 Shop Now at Walmart

This large duffel bag is 24 inches and is perfect for camping or flying. The exterior pockets can accommodate toiletries, shoes and more. It has hidden interior pockets that can accommodate keys, IDs and bank cards.

20% off Amazon Tile Mate 1-Pack $19.99

$24.99 Shop Now

This versatile tracker will help them keep track of their everyday things like keys or backpacks. You can use the tile app to ring your tile from up to 250 feet away. It is water resistant and you don't have to replace the battery for up to three years, according to the brand. One feature we like is that you can use it to find your phone--- all you have to do is double-click the button on this tracker and your phone will ring if it's within the radius.

The best personalized college graduation gifts

11% off Amazon ELSKER&HOME 11x22 Diploma Frames with Tassel Holder $38.99

$43.99 Shop Now at Amazon

This frame will hold on to the memory of your grad's achievement forever. It holds the tassel, degree and a 4x6 graduation photo in a matte black frame with a gold rim.

40% off Etsy One Degree Hotter Candle $17.97

$29.95 Shop Now at Etsy

This a funny and sweet gift to give to the grad in your life. It is handmade, comes in four different scents and features a personalized label. Each candle is made from soy wax with a burn time of 50 hours according to the brand.

20% off Etsy Personalized License Plate $71.99

$89.99 Shop Now at Etsy

This personalized license plate is a cool and unique gift to gift your grad. It is made of upcycled metal and wood. You can personalize it with their school name and creative pieces to represent the state.

The best gift card

Amazon Amazon Gift Card $25 to $500 Shop Now at Amazon

If you are still not sure what to get or under a time crunch a gift card is an easy option.

