Better Business Bureau reveals top local scams of 2024

The year 2024 is officially in the books, and as we look ahead to 2025, the Better Business Bureau is reminding people to stay vigilant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The year 2024 is officially in the books, and as we look ahead to 2025, the Better Business Bureau is reminding people to stay vigilant and protect their information.

The organization has released its annual Scam Tracker report, listing the top scams of the year. Menacing Online Shopping scams remain dominant at the top position for the fifth year in a row, due a robust economy, low unemployment, and holiday spending remaining vigorous. In fact, the top three from 2023 stayed the same with Phishing and Employment scams leading the list.

"Fraudsters take advantage of new technology and current events to steal people's money, identity and savings," says Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau.

"The results show that con artists keep coming up with various schemes and ways to entice all age groups to snare as targets."

Scammers continue to add twists, even setting traps with AI and deepfake technology. They conduct fake virtual or phone interviews, especially in employment scams. One thing always remains the same - playing people's emotions and rushing them to make a quick buying decision are fraudsters' favorite tools.

Bernas adds, "The only way to stop scammers is not to give them your business, and that requires vigilance."



1. Online Purchase: Numerous reports of online scams involving fake websites, fraudulent transactions, and non-delivery of purchased items. Shoppers have lost money through various schemes, including fake product sales, unauthorized charges, and phishing attempts.

2. Phishing: Scammers often impersonate legitimate organizations or individuals to gain trust. Victims receive emails, messages, or phone calls that appear to be from trusted sources. The communication usually contains a sense of urgency, prompting people to act quickly. Scammers request sensitive information such as passwords, credit card numbers, or social security numbers. People may be directed to fake websites that mimic legitimate ones to capture their information. Phishing scams can lead to identity theft, financial loss, and unauthorized access to personal accounts.

3. Employment: Several instances of job offer scams where individuals were promised employment but were asked to provide personal information, pay for training, or purchase equipment. These scams often involved fake companies and fraudulent checks.

4. Debt Collections: Scammers pose as legitimate debt collectors or law enforcement officials. People receive threatening calls or messages demanding immediate payment of a supposed debt. Scammers often use aggressive tactics, including threats of arrest, lawsuits, or wage garnishment. People are pressured to pay using untraceable methods such as wire transfers, prepaid cards, or cryptocurrency. Scammers may have some personal information about the victim, making the scam seem more credible. The supposed debt may be entirely fabricated or related to a real but resolved debt.

5. Counterfeit Product : Multiple complaints about receiving fake or low-quality products that did not match the advertised descriptions. People faced difficulties in obtaining refunds or returning the items, often dealing with unresponsive customer service.

6. Travel/Vacation/Timeshare: People are often promised luxurious vacations or timeshares at a significantly reduced price. Scammers may request upfront payments or fees for booking or reserving the vacation. People may receive fake booking confirmations or travel itineraries. Scammers often use high-pressure sales tactics to convince targets to make quick decisions. People may find that the vacation or timeshare does not exist or is not as described upon arrival. Scammers may disappear after receiving payment, leaving people with no recourse.

7. Government Agency Imposter: Scammers pose as officials from government agencies such as the IRS, Social Security Administration, or local law enforcement. People receive threatening calls, emails, or letters claiming they owe money or need to provide personal information. Scammers often use scare tactics, such as threats of arrest, deportation, or fines, to pressure people into compliance. People are instructed to make payments via untraceable methods like wire transfers, prepaid cards, or cryptocurrency. Scammers may use spoofed phone numbers or official-looking documents to appear legitimate. Victims may be asked to provide sensitive information, which can lead to identity theft and financial loss.

8. Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes: Scammers inform people that they have won a large sum of money or a valuable prize. People are often asked to pay fees or taxes upfront to claim their winnings. Scammers may request personal information, such as bank account details, to process the prize. People may receive fake checks or documents that appear legitimate. Scammers often use official-sounding names and logos to appear credible. People may be pressured to act quickly to claim their prize, creating a sense of urgency. Scammers may disappear after receiving payment, leaving victims with no prize and financial loss.

9. Tech Support : Scammers pose as technical support representatives from well-known companies. People receive unsolicited calls, pop-up messages, or emails claiming their computer has a virus or other issues. Scammers request remote access to the person's computer to "fix" the problem. People are often asked to pay for unnecessary software or services. Scammers may install malware or steal personal information during the remote session. People may be pressured to act quickly to avoid further damage to their computer.

10. Investment Scams: Lead by the confusion with cryptocurrency, Investment scams cracked the top 10 list at #10. It is attributed to the increase of phony social media messages and ads.



If you've spotted a scam (whether or not you've lost money), report it to BBB ScamTracker. Visit BBB.orgor follow us @ChicagoBBB on social media. Look for the BBB seal, The Sign of a Better Business.