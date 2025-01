Better Government Association weighs in on proposed fix for Illinois' $143 billion in pension debt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At more than $143 billion, Illinois' pension debt is one of the worst in the nation.

There is a proposed fix of the state's Tier 2 pension system, but it is costly.

It would reportedly get the state to 100% funding by 2048 without raising taxes or cutting pension benefits.

David Greising, Better Government Association president, joined ABC7 to talk more about the proposed fix.

