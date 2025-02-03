Reports of dead birds washing up on Lake Michigan beaches sparking new fears over bird flu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- WARNING: Some may find the visuals in this story disturbing.

Reports of dead birds washing up on beaches along Lake Michigan are sparking new fears over bird flu.

Over the weekend, volunteers canvassed North Avenue Beach, disposing of a couple dozen birds, with dozens more washed out into the lake.

"We began getting calls about dead and dying and sick birds on many of the beaches from all the way as far north as Wilmette down to the Hyde Park area," said Annette Prince, with Chicago Bird Collision Monitors.

Prince said over the last three days their phones have been busy, with reports of waterfowl, mostly common and red-breasted merganser, a type of duck, washing up on shore. Some were sick and some were already dead.

"They don't come onto land. They're not a bird that will walk up onto a beach. They spend most of their life in the water. So, seeing them up on shore is an indication that they're in distress," Prince said.

Prince said while nothing is confirmed, the symptoms mirror confirmed cases of avian flu in the area over the past two months. Last month, the Lincoln Park Zoo lost a harbor seal and a Chilean flamingo to the bird flu. And, in Matteson, a chicken farm was hit by bird flu, wiping out 3,000 hens.

"That's something that's concerning, more just to understand where it would be coming from, why it would be happening," dog owner Kathleen Palla said.

Dog owners walking North Avenue Beach are keeping a closer than normal eye on their pets. As for human health, experts say cases of avian flu should not be a cause for panic.

"We don't think there's any really serious public health threat with this. So, obviously, it's bad for the birds, and it's been really bad for domestic poultry flocks. And, we have to depopulate those so it doesn't spread," said Jim Lowe, a University of Illinois professor of veterinary clinical medicine.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said if there are five or more sick or dead wild birds, their district wildlife biologists should be contacted.