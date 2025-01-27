Bird flu outbreak: New sub-type of avian flu found on duck farm in Merced County, California

A different and rarer sub-type of the bird flu virus has been found on a duck farm in central California.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As egg prices continue to soar across the country, there are new concerns about bird flu as a new strain was discovered at a duck farm.

The different, rarer sub-type of the common avian influenza H5N1 virus has been found on a duck farm in Merced County, California, according to the World Organization for Animal Health.

Experts and organizations, including the World Health Organization, are calling for better surveillance on farms. Tens of millions of farm birds have been killed since the bird flu outbreak began.

But the Trump Administration has ordered the CDC and other federal health organizations to pause most external communications at least through the end of January, limiting them to communications only deemed "related to emergencies or critical to preserving health."

Infectious disease experts are comparing that directive to disabling a smoke alarm.

The CDC's weekly report, which they have put out for more than 60 years, was not published in Trump's first week in office, resulting in a new study on the bird flu not being reported by the CDC last week.

So far more than 60 people have been infected with bird flu, including one person who died.

Egg prices are also expected to soar and remain record-high for most of the year, increasing about 20% in 2025 compared to about 2.2% price increases for food in general, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

ABC News and CNN contributed to this report.

