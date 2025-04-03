Woman charged in fatal Old Town shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in the Old Town neighborhood last month, Chicago police said.

Breanna Gilliams, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with one felony count of murder, police said.

Police said Gilliams shot a 44-year-old man in the 1300-block of North Hudson Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention hearing.

Further details were not immediately available

