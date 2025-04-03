24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman charged in fatal Old Town shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:11PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in the Old Town neighborhood last month, Chicago police said.

Breanna Gilliams, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with one felony count of murder, police said.

Police said Gilliams shot a 44-year-old man in the 1300-block of North Hudson Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention hearing.

Further details were not immediately available

