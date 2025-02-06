Woodlawn nonprofit offers kids free place to play

Hello Baby only nonprofit that caters to early childhood play without fees

It's Black History Month 2025, and ABC7 Chicago is highlighting the nonprofit Hello Baby, which offers kids a free place to play in Woodlawn.

It's Black History Month 2025, and ABC7 Chicago is highlighting the nonprofit Hello Baby, which offers kids a free place to play in Woodlawn.

It's Black History Month 2025, and ABC7 Chicago is highlighting the nonprofit Hello Baby, which offers kids a free place to play in Woodlawn.

It's Black History Month 2025, and ABC7 Chicago is highlighting the nonprofit Hello Baby, which offers kids a free place to play in Woodlawn.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Any parent knows kids need places to play. Some parents on the South Side find themselves traveling north to find fun, free activities.

It's Black History Month, and ABC7 Chicago is highlighting a nonprofit that is filling a gap for some families of color.

On a winter day in Chicago, there can be a little ray of fun.

Hello Baby is a free play space in the Woodlawn community. It's the only nonprofit that caters to early childhood play without fees.

Shavon Townsend grew up in the area and is a mother. She started at Hello Baby as a volunteer and is now a program provider.

"I'm actually excited this is here, extremely excited," Townsend said.

Debbie Frisch started Hello Baby in 2017.

She was a foster mom to over 50 young children, and found plenty of activities for little ones on the North Side, but few, if any, in the communities where the foster children were from.

"There are neighborhoods on the South Side and West Side. We call them play deserts; there just aren't affordable opportunities for play," Frisch said.

"We don't even know it's a desert because you can't miss something you don't have," Townsend said.

Parents can get supplies at Hello Baby.

But the most important thing is enriching play.

"All of the reading and the alphabet and the language comes through play, the executive function, navigating a conflict. And, if you are not exposed to this by the time you get to school, you will probably be behind," Frisch said.

Frisch said Hello Baby has had thousands of visitors over the years, and 80% of those who visit come back.

Chaundanine Oluwole has been bringing her 2-year-old with her for months.

"There is something she gets from being around other 2-year-olds that she can't get from me because I'm not 2. Everybody needs their own community," Oluwole said.

In the fall, Hello Baby opens in Avalon Park.

But those who work there and parents who visit hope to see more opportunities for young children in other Black and brown communities.