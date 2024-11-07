Black McDonald's operators kick off annual turkey giveaway Thursday in Chicago area

Black McDonald's operators kick off annual turkey giveaway Thursday The Black McDonald's Operators kick off their annual Turkey Giveaway Thursday in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway by the Black McDonald's Operators Association begins Thursday.

The 24th annual *Food for the Body and Spirit event will distribute 3,000 turkeys at five McDonald's locations.

Thursday's giveaway starts at 8 a.m. at the McDonald's near Lavergne and Madison while supplies last.

Veterans receive VIP line entry upon proof of military service. The giveaways run through November 12.

Each event starts at 8 a.m. and goes while supplies last.

Nov. 7 - 5015 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60644

Nov. 8 - 11 N. 1st Ave., Maywood, IL 60153

Nov. 9 - 19767 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights, 60411

Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) - 740 E. 47th St., Chicago, IL 60653

Nov. 12 - 3639 169th St., Hammond, IN 46323