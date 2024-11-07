24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Black McDonald's operators kick off annual turkey giveaway Thursday in Chicago area

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 7, 2024 12:23PM
Black McDonald's operators kick off annual turkey giveaway Thursday
Black McDonald's operators kick off annual turkey giveaway ThursdayThe Black McDonald's Operators kick off their annual Turkey Giveaway Thursday in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway by the Black McDonald's Operators Association begins Thursday.

The 24th annual *Food for the Body and Spirit event will distribute 3,000 turkeys at five McDonald's locations.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Thursday's giveaway starts at 8 a.m. at the McDonald's near Lavergne and Madison while supplies last.

Veterans receive VIP line entry upon proof of military service. The giveaways run through November 12.

Each event starts at 8 a.m. and goes while supplies last.
Nov. 7 - 5015 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60644
Nov. 8 - 11 N. 1st Ave., Maywood, IL 60153
Nov. 9 - 19767 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights, 60411
Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) - 740 E. 47th St., Chicago, IL 60653
Nov. 12 - 3639 169th St., Hammond, IN 46323

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW