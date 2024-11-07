Black McDonald's operators kick off annual turkey giveaway Thursday in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway by the Black McDonald's Operators Association begins Thursday.
The 24th annual *Food for the Body and Spirit event will distribute 3,000 turkeys at five McDonald's locations.
Thursday's giveaway starts at 8 a.m. at the McDonald's near Lavergne and Madison while supplies last.
Veterans receive VIP line entry upon proof of military service. The giveaways run through November 12.
Each event starts at 8 a.m. and goes while supplies last.
Nov. 7 - 5015 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60644
Nov. 8 - 11 N. 1st Ave., Maywood, IL 60153
Nov. 9 - 19767 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights, 60411
Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) - 740 E. 47th St., Chicago, IL 60653
Nov. 12 - 3639 169th St., Hammond, IN 46323