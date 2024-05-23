Black Moms Rising: Women becoming single mothers by choice with assisted reproductive technology

ABC7 Chicago's "Black Moms Rising" highlights women, like Ashley Hunt, who are becoming single moms by choice with assisted reproductive technology.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some women are making the empowering decision to be single moms by choice.

ABC7 Chicago's race and culture series, "Black Moms Rising," takes a look at women choosing to take control of their birth story.

Ashley Hunt's daughter was her dream. She's part of a growing trend of women determined to become moms through assisted reproductive technology.

Whether by chance or by choice... there's nothing to be ashamed of and being a single Black mom Ashley Hunt, single mom by choice

"I found... trying to conquer infertility more intimidating than I found trying to become a single mom by choice," Hunt said.

Her choice is rewriting the stereotype of what it means to be a single Black mom.

"'Welfare queen... promiscuous... million kids with multiple baby daddies and uneducated...' just all the negative crap that goes along with it," Hunt said. "Whether by chance or by choice... there's nothing to be ashamed of and being a single Black mom."

Stable, secure and steadfast, Hunt's journey to motherhood meant dozens of hormone shots and $60,000.

"I did four cycles," Hunt said.

She said it was actually cheaper for her to travel that way.

"Despite how challenging it is, it just feels euphoric," Hunt said.

Between 2016 and 2022, Black women using assisted reproductive technology, including IVF, more than doubled nationally and grew 33% in Cook County alone, according to the CDC.

"We all need to embrace that we deserve joy," Hunt said. "We deserve to have that good story."

That is one of the reasons why Dr. Amanda Adeleye is opening a new fertility clinic on Wacker Drive in Chicago.

"From the reception, there's going to be two different options. You can go to the clinical side over there or to the procedure side," Adeleye said.

Dr. Adeleye is one of four Black reproductive endocrinologists in Chicago, and she's reminding women even if you're building a family on your own, you're not alone.

"It's right by the L. It's close to the expressway," Adeleye said. "It's like come one, come all."