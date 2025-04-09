Bloom Township high school baseball team honors Jackie Robinson with replica jerseys

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Jackie Robinson Day is April 15, in honor of the day he broke into the major leagues.

Bloom Township is taking it a step further, wearing Negro League jerseys all week leading up to that date.

The south suburban high school baseball team took batting practice indoors Wednesday, but not in their regular uniforms.

They have replicas of the uniforms players in the Negro Leagues wore from 1920 through the late 1940s, before Jackie Robinson paved the way for others to play in the major leagues. The players say they love it.

Their coach helped come up with the idea and design the uniforms. Each player got a number from one of the stars of the Negro League.

"When I hang the lineup in the dugout some of these guys walked in and they were so proud of themselves," coach Erich Stockwell said.

Senior player Talen Taverne got number 18, which belonged to Negro League legend "Cool" Papa Bell.

"I learned he was one of the fastest guys in the Negro Leagues," Taverne said. "He had 175 stolen bases in a 200 game season."

Their coach also gave each player homework to come up with the name of the player whose number they were assigned and list three facts about that player.

Junior player Daniel Williams got number 25 for legendary pitcher Satchel Paige.

"He was the first African American player to pitch in the World Series," Williams said.

Junior player Kamari Dawkins got number 20 for speedy catcher Josh Gibson.

"I found out he was a real strong guy," Dawkins said. "Batted .372 for his career and hit at least 800 home runs."

They took a team photo wearing the uniforms and played their first game in them Tuesday night, beating Rich Township.

Many of the players hope to continue to play baseball in college or the minor leagues. Their coach said wherever they go next, he hopes what they learn serves them well.

"I need to make these guys into professional human beings," Stockwell said. "They need to be winners at the game of life."

The school plans to make it an annual tradition, wearing the uniforms the week before Jackie Robinson Day.