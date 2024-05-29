9-month-old bobcat named Grace escapes Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Officials said a 9-month-old bobcat escaped from her enclosure at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City Wednesday.

The bobcat, who is named Grace, is roughly the size of a large housecat, Zoo Director Jamie Huss said. She and her sister Hazel arrived at the zoo in December and have been housed in a habitat designed for bobcats since April.

Huss asked anyone who spots Grace not attempt to capture her, but instead call the Michigan City Police Department's non-emergency line at 219-874-3221.

"Her prey would range from chipmunks to rabbits and smaller. We are concerned for her safety, and have continued to set live traps and trail cameras in hopes of a sighting and recapture," Huss said.

Zoo officials have not yet figured out how Grace escaped her enclosure; her sister has been moved to another building for safe holding. Bobcats are native to Northwest Indiana.

Huss said due to her age and size, Grace is not considered a threat to humans or most animals as long as she is left alone. Bobcats are most active from dusk to night.

Michigan City Animal Control and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are also informed of the situation and ready to assist, but the public is asked to call the police department because those phones are monitored 24 hours a day.