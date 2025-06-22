24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Yorkville police find body near area where 16-year-old girl went missing

Sunday, June 22, 2025 10:41PM
Yorkville, Illinois police said they have found a body near the Country Hills subdivision, where a missing teen disappeared.

YORKVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- West suburban police said they have found a body in the area where they were searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

The teen was considered a runaway and had been missing since Monday.

Early Sunday morning, police said, they found a body near the Country Hills subdivision where the teen went missing.

Police said the Kendall County Coroner's Office is working to positively identify the remains.

An autopsy will be done on Monday to determine cause of death, but police say they do not suspect foul play in the case.

