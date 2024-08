Body of man pulled from Chicago River in Loop, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a man was pulled from the Chicago River in the Loop on Saturday Morning.

The CPD Marine Unit was called to the 400-block of W. Adams at around 8 a.m., police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and transferred to the Cook County Medicxal Examiner's Officer for identification.

Detectives are conductin a death investigation, pending the autopsy resuls.

It's not clear how the victim ended up in the water.

No additional information is available at this time.