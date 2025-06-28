Body pulled from Lake Michigan at 63rd Street Beach, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was pulled from the water at a South Side beach on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Police said a male of an unknown age was found in Lake Michigan at 63rd Street Beach, near Jackson Park, just before 12:30 p.m.
That person was pronounced dead on the scene.
This comes after a person went missing in the water off of 63rd Street Beach one week ago.
The identity of the person found on Saturday afternoon was not immediately known.
Area detectives are investigating.
Police did not immediately provide further information.