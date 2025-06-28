Body pulled from Lake Michigan at 63rd Street Beach, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was pulled from the water at a South Side beach on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said a male of an unknown age was found in Lake Michigan at 63rd Street Beach, near Jackson Park, just before 12:30 p.m.

That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

This comes after a person went missing in the water off of 63rd Street Beach one week ago.

SEE ALSO | Family of boater who went missing in Lake Michigan over weekend hoping for miracle: 'He's a fighter'

The identity of the person found on Saturday afternoon was not immediately known.

Area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.