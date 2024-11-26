Bodycam video shows moments car dealership stabbing suspect shot by DeKalb police

New bodycam video shows the moments a car dealership stabbing suspect Charles Tripicchio was shot by DeKalb police on Sycamore Road in October.

New bodycam video shows the moments a car dealership stabbing suspect Charles Tripicchio was shot by DeKalb police on Sycamore Road in October.

New bodycam video shows the moments a car dealership stabbing suspect Charles Tripicchio was shot by DeKalb police on Sycamore Road in October.

New bodycam video shows the moments a car dealership stabbing suspect Charles Tripicchio was shot by DeKalb police on Sycamore Road in October.

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have revealed new bodycam footage showing the moments leading up to the shooting of a stabbing suspect.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at a Toyota car dealership in the 1800 block of Sycamore Road.

Charles M. Tripicchio, 32, was shot by police after he allegedly attacked multiple people with a knife.

ABC7 Chicago froze the video before DeKalb Police shot and wounded Tripicchio.

RELATED | DeKalb man shot by police charged in stabbing at car dealership, officials say

He was charged with multiple felonies, including Armed Violence, Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property and three counts of Aggravated Assault.

Officials said a man who was inside the business produced a knife and started attacking people. At least one car dealership employee received minor injuries from the attack and was treated at the scene, police told ABC7.

Tripicchio was shot by police after he approached officers and refused to put down the knife, police said. He was flown to a hospital in Rockford, and he was later reported to be in good condition.