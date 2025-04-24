Elementary school cancels classes after school bus catalytic converter theft, district says

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (WLS) -- An elementary school in Bourbonnais canceled classes on Thursday after a fleet of school buses was vandalized.

All of the buses' catalytic converters were stolen overnight, District #53 said.

"This deliberate mechanical sabotage has deeply impacted our ability to safely transport students, and we are treating this situation with the utmost seriousness," a Superintendent Adam Ehrman said.

Administrators said they were collaborating with neighboring school districts to temporarily borrow buses.

In February, a Joliet school district was forced to move to e-learning after a rash of catalytic converter thefts also targeted their school buses.

