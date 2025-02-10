Joliet school district goes to e-learning after school bus catalytic converter thefts

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A rash of catalytic converter thefts targeting a Joliet school bus parking lot forced an e-learning day for students Monday.

Joliet police said officers responded to the Troy School District Transportation Lot at 5800 Theodore Street for reports of catalytic converter thefts from multiple school buses early Monday morning. An investigation found they had been cut from 30 district buses between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Police said the suspected vehicle involved is a dark-colored SUV that was last seen near Riviera Boulevard and Leonard Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

Officials from Troy 30-C School District said the thefts affected more than 80% of their bus fleet, rendering them inoperable. As a result, the district called an emergency e-learning day and are working to get the buses fixed as quickly as possible.

It was not immediately clear if there would be additional e-learning days this week as the fleet was repaired. The district said it would reach out to parents with updates.

Joliet police and the Tri County Auto Theft Task Force are working leading the investigation into the thefts, and working closely with the school district.

Police are asking anyone with video or information about to contact the Tri County Auto Theft Task Force at 815-724-4677 or tcat@joliet.gov, or to contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 to leave an anonymous tip.

