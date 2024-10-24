Boy, 10, escapes from kidnapping attempt in Little Village, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after the attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 3000-block of South Springfield Avenue

Police said the child was in the front yard of his family's home when a man grabbed him around the neck.

The man forced the child to walk with him east along 30th street to Millard Avenue, where the child broke free and ran back home to alert his father, police said.

The suspect tried to make a phone call from a cellphone with a red case, police said. Police are now looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.

