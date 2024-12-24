25-year-old Bradley man accused of fatally shooting uncle with crossbow

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 25-year-old Bradley man has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting and killing his uncle with a crossbow, court records show.

Bradley police and fire crews responded to a home in the 200-block of North Clinton Avenue just before 2:20 p.m. Sunday, for a report of someone who had been "shot," police said.

When police arrived, Scott McLain, 39, of Bradley was found dead inside the home, police said.

It was revealed in court that he had been shot with a crossbow.

Police immediately took Joshua Zilm into custody.

The men had lived together in Bradley.

Zilm was charged with murder, and taken to Jerome Combs' Detention Center.

He appeared in Kankakee County court Monday, and was ordered detained.

He's next due in court Jan. 16.

Police did not immediately provide any information about what led up to the shooting.