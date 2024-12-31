Break-in reported at LA-area home of Marvel actor Simu Liu

LOS ANGELES -- A break-in was reported at the Los Angeles-area home of Marvel actor Simu Liu, police confirmed to our sister station KABC on Monday.

The break-in happened on Friday around 11 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene but didn't find anyone at the home, which is reportedly being renovated. Police were unable to confirm if anything was taken.

The incident remains under investigation.

Liu starred in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Shang-Chi" and was one of the Ken dolls in the 2023 blockbuster hit "Barbie."