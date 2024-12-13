24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Breakthrough T1D Chicago fundraiser gala to benefit type 1 diabetes research

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 13, 2024 1:39AM
The Breakthrough T1D Illinois Gala fundraiser at Chicago's McCormick Place on Saturday will benefit type 1 diabetes research to find a cure.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The leading research and advocacy organization for type 1 diabetes aims to hold a record-breaking fundraiser this weekend.

It's the Breakthrough T1D Illinois Gala.

ABC7 was joined Thursday by Executive Director Michael Mayberry and a member of this year's "Fund a Cure" family, Julie Newman, to talk more about the event.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The Breakthrough T1D Illinois Gala is happening at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the McCormick Place at 5:30 p.m. ABC7 Chicago anchor Judy Hsu will be hosting.

More information can be found here.

