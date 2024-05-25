Bridgerton-themed gala in Evanston to help reopen preschool for underprivileged children in Zimbabwe

EVANSTON (WLS) -- A Bridgerton-themed gala in the northern suburbs invites you to join a noble mission.

On June 1, Heaven Has a Heart will host its annual Harmony of Hearts Gala, at the historic Charles Gates Dawes House in Evanston.

This unforgettable evening will fuel the reopening of a preschool for underprivileged children in rural Zimbabwe. Angels Preschool aims to provide free education to 60 students between the ages of four and six. The gala will also fund an initiative to build a chicken coop, generating revenue to sustain the school and pay for teacher salaries.

Heaven Has a Heart hopes the school will provide a lifeline of opportunity for disadvantaged youth, providing the opportunity for future generations to thrive. Tickets for the gala are $100 and can be purchased at heavenhasaheart.org