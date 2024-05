Broadway in Chicago: CIBC Theatre presents 'Rain: A tribute to The Beatles'

In two-and-a-half hours, the band gives the best of The Beatles iconic career at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago.

In two-and-a-half hours, the band gives the best of The Beatles iconic career at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago.

In two-and-a-half hours, the band gives the best of The Beatles iconic career at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago.

In two-and-a-half hours, the band gives the best of The Beatles iconic career at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Rain: A tribute to the Beatles" will be in Chicago for two nights the CIBC Theatre.

There will only be three performances this weekend. Tickets start at $5.

Steve Landes plays John Lennon. He is a life-long, second-generation Beatles fan.

This show is suitable for ages 5 and up. Everyone must have a ticket.

To look for ticket availability, click here.