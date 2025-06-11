Broadway star Liz Callaway bringing celebration of Stephen Sondheim home to Chicago

Broadway star Liz Callaway is bringing her "To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim" music show to Chicago's Studebaker Theater Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Liz Callaway started her life making music on the North Shore. Now, she's a a shining star of Broadway and on stages around the world.

The performer is bringing her acclaimed show back home to Chicago this weekend, telling ABC7 about "To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim."

"It was always my destiny to sing Sondheim, and I think now, for the rest of my days, it's my responsibility to make sure that his music stays out there, especially for new generations to come," Callaway said.

Callaway's first Broadway show was by Stephen Sondheim. She became one of his favorite performers, creating with him until his passing in 2021.

Even through she's lived most of her life on the east coast, she still considers Chicago home.

"I do, I do, I'm a Chicago girl. I still have my Midwest accent," Callaway said. "I'm a proud graduate of New Trier East High school in Winnetka. My first professional job was singing at what was then Marriott's Great America in Gurnee."

Liz Callaway is the daughter of a revered Chicago journalist, the late John Callaway.

"I always feel like he's with me when I'm home," she said.

And now, her son is getting into the family business.

"He is coming to sing with me in Chicago," Callaway said.

Liz has a famous sister, who also sings and writes songs, Ann Hampton Callaway. She wrote the theme song for the show "The Nanny."

"Ann wrote it. I sang back up vocals," Liz Callaway said.

Liz is now reflecting on all the dreams she had that are coming true.

"I think, 'Wow, look what I get to do for a living,'" Callaway said. "It's just a chance to be together and experience something wonderful, in the moment, so I do feel incredibly blessed."

Callaway is back in Chicago to celebrate Sondheim.

"To Steve With Love" will be at the Studebaker Theater in the Loop Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.